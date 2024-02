When it comes to this time of the year, one bad game — heck, one bad quarter — is enough to douse a season’s worth of dreams.

Such was the case Monday for Iola High’s Mustangs, who saw a seven-point lead evaporate in a 3½-minute stretch of the third quarter of their Class 3A Substate opener against Heritage Christian Academy.

The Chargers took the lead for good late in the third period, and then maintained control down the stretch with some clutch free throw shooting.