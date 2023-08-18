England locked on bringing Women’s World Cup trophy back to birthplace of soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — The rallying cry “It’s Coming Home” is one game away from reality and the end of England’s 57-year drought in global soccer.

The World Cup trophy can return this Sunday to the birthplace of soccer for the first time since 1966. But if it happens, the journey back to England will be with the women’s national team and not the men’s.

The Lionesses have roared their way into their first Women’s World Cup title game, Sunday against Spain. It is the first all-European final since 2003, when Germany beat Sweden.