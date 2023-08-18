 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
England locked on bringing Women’s World Cup trophy back to birthplace of soccer

A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women's squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. 

August 18, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Georgia Stanway, center, and England players celebrate after the team's 3-1 victory over Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on Aug.16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images/TNS)

SYDNEY (AP) — The rallying cry “It’s Coming Home” is one game away from reality and the end of England’s 57-year drought in global soccer.

The World Cup trophy can return this Sunday to the birthplace of soccer for the first time since 1966. But if it happens, the journey back to England will be with the women’s national team and not the men’s.

The Lionesses have roared their way into their first Women’s World Cup title game, Sunday against Spain. It is the first all-European final since 2003, when Germany beat Sweden.

