Ex-employee says club knew of Skaggs’ usage

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the opioids that contributed to Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death told a colleague he watched the Angels pitcher do drugs the night before he was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room, according to testimony Monday.

Eric Prescott Kay, who faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy, confided in Adam Chodzko about two weeks after Skaggs’ 2019 death that he was in Skaggs’ room, Chodzko testified at trial.

Kay told Chodzko he turned down an offer from Skaggs to take drugs with him, Chodzko testified. Kay had just returned to the team from a stint in drug rehab and was one of Chodzko’s subordinates on the Angels’ public relations staff at the time.