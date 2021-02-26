Ex-Royal Hosmer looks to make even more of his changes

PEORIA, Ariz. — It was an almost imperceptible delay and only a slightly more evident slowdown.

But it made quite a bit of difference for 38 games in a season like no other, one that gave promise to the idea Eric Hosmer can be as significant to the Padres on the field as he is in the clubhouse.

“Tempo,” Hosmer said Wednesday, smiling wide, as if the word were magic.