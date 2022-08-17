Extending athletes’ careers through science

SEATTLE — Among the Seattle Storm’s players and the other sports training staff members, Melony Cable is known as “Magic Mel.” New players don’t even know her full name, she says with a smile.

The nickname is still a little embarrassing for the Storm’s team acupuncturist. But over the years, she’s come to accept it as a sign of endearment from the players and her fellow training staff members.

“Now I just take it as a joke, like ‘You’re magic, every time you touch them,’ but it’s a nice gesture,” Cable said. “It means a lot that we’re helping (the players) so much and they appreciate that.”