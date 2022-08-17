 | Wed, Aug 17, 2022
Extending athletes’ careers through science

The Seattle Storm's training staff has long utilized an extensive staff of therapists keen on keeping its WNBA players healthy. That extensive care plays a large role in the players' longevity.

By

Sports

August 17, 2022 - 2:53 PM

Brittanie Vaughn is one of the trainers found on the sidelines of Seattle Storm games. She is seen Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle. Photo by (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times/TNS)

SEATTLE — Among the Seattle Storm’s players and the other sports training staff members, Melony Cable is known as “Magic Mel.” New players don’t even know her full name, she says with a smile.

The nickname is still a little embarrassing for the Storm’s team acupuncturist. But over the years, she’s come to accept it as a sign of endearment from the players and her fellow training staff members.

“Now I just take it as a joke, like ‘You’re magic, every time you touch them,’ but it’s a nice gesture,” Cable said. “It means a lot that we’re helping (the players) so much and they appreciate that.”

