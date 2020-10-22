Eyes on the prize — Volleyball teams head to substate tournaments

Iola High’s Fillies will have their work cut out for them Saturday, if they want to advance past the Class 4A substate volleyball playoffs.
On the bright side, they’ll get their shot on their home court.
The Fillies are the fourth seed, courtesy of their 14-16 record, and will play fifth seed Fort Scott (15-19) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the IHS gymnasium. The winner will then have 20 minutes before embarking in a semifinal match against top seed Chanute (16-9). On the other side of the bracket, second seed Ottawa (20-13) plays third seed Paola (18-12), with the two semifinal winners vying for the substate championship.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives