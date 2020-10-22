Menu Search Log in

Eyes on the prize — Volleyball teams head to substate tournaments

By

Sports

October 22, 2020 - 8:40 AM

Iola High senior Lauryn Holloway and her Fillies teammates will host a Class 4A substate tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at the IHS gymnasium, for a berth in the state tournament next weekend in Hutchinson. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s Fillies will have their work cut out for them Saturday, if they want to advance past the Class 4A substate volleyball playoffs.

On the bright side, they’ll get their shot on their home court.

The Fillies are the fourth seed, courtesy of their 14-16 record, and will play fifth seed Fort Scott (15-19) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the IHS gymnasium. The winner will then have 20 minutes before embarking in a semifinal match against top seed Chanute (16-9). On the other side of the bracket, second seed Ottawa (20-13) plays third seed Paola (18-12), with the two semifinal winners vying for the substate championship.

