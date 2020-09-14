Fillies go 2-2 at IHS Invite

Iola High’s Fillies rebounded from a disappointing start to win its last two volleyball matches of the day Saturday, and in doing so, took third place in the IHS Invitational.

The Fillies looked to get the day off on the right foot, taking an early lead in its opening-round match and nabbing the first set against Parsons, 25-20.

But Parsons responded quickly, taking advantage of a brief lapse in Iola’s execution, securing the second set, 25-12. The Vikings maintained that momentum in the decisive third set, 25-19.