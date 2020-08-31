Fillies take second in opening tourney

WELLSVILLE — Iola High’s volleyball squad served up a successful start to the 2020 season Saturday.
The Fillies went 2-2 at their season-opening tournament, hosted by Prairie View High School, good for second place overall. (The tournament was split into two locations, with Wellsville chosen as the alternate site.)
“It was a good first showing,” head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman said. “We did lots of good things and displayed some grit at times.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives