Fillies take second in opening tourney

WELLSVILLE — Iola High’s volleyball squad served up a successful start to the 2020 season Saturday.

The Fillies went 2-2 at their season-opening tournament, hosted by Prairie View High School, good for second place overall. (The tournament was split into two locations, with Wellsville chosen as the alternate site.)

“It was a good first showing,” head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman said. “We did lots of good things and displayed some grit at times.”