Fillies take second in opening tourney

Iola High's Fillies picked up two match victories and second place overall in their season-opening tournament Saturday. The junior varsity team also opened its season at home.

August 31, 2020 - 10:01 AM

The Iola High Fillies volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a second-place finish at a tournament in Wellsville. The Fillies are, front row from left, Aysha Houk, Sage Barney, Hannah Gardner, Ally Ellis and Chloe Sell; second row, Jenna Curry, Jada Cunningham, Lauryn Holloway, Becca Sprague, Jocelyn Erbert, Jenna Miller and head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman. Courtesy photo

WELLSVILLE — Iola High’s volleyball squad served up a successful start to the 2020 season Saturday.

The Fillies went 2-2 at their season-opening tournament, hosted by Prairie View High School, good for second place overall. (The tournament was split into two locations, with Wellsville chosen as the alternate site.)

“It was a good first showing,” head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman said. “We did lots of good things and displayed some grit at times.”

