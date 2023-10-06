First time NHL coaches getting opportunities

Troy Terry and new Anaheim coach Greg Cronin were sitting in a Colorado Starbucks when the coffee cups became stand-ins for players. Cronin moved them around the table to explain how he wants the Ducks to play.

Cronin is one of a handful of first-time NHL head coaches getting an opportunity this season after nearly four decades in various other roles, and the Ducks see it as a refreshing new start. For Terry, who had played for only one other coach as a professional, the coffee cup demonstration was a revelation.

“He’s the right guy for the job,” Terry said. “It is exciting to have a first-time head coach. I know he’ll be motivated, energized and we’ve got a young group of players that are trying to establish themselves and establish a team identity.”