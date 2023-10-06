 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

First time NHL coaches getting opportunities

Peter Laviolette is an experienced, Stanley Cup-winning coach taking over the New York Rangers in win-now mode. Mike Babcock would have done the same in Columbus before a pre-training camp scandal caused him to resign before coaching one game for the Blue Jackets. Now they’re one of a handful of teams are taking a chance on a first-time NHL head coach 

By

Sports

October 6, 2023 - 3:08 PM

FILE - Greg Cronin speaks to reporters during a press conference announcing him as the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. Troy Terry and new Anaheim coach Greg Cronin were sitting in a Colorado Starbucks when the coffee cups became stand-ins for players. Cronin moved his and Terry's around the table to explain how he wants the Ducks to play. “He’s the right guy for the job,” Terry said. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Troy Terry and new Anaheim coach Greg Cronin were sitting in a Colorado Starbucks when the coffee cups became stand-ins for players. Cronin moved them around the table to explain how he wants the Ducks to play.

Cronin is one of a handful of first-time NHL head coaches getting an opportunity this season after nearly four decades in various other roles, and the Ducks see it as a refreshing new start. For Terry, who had played for only one other coach as a professional, the coffee cup demonstration was a revelation.

“He’s the right guy for the job,” Terry said. “It is exciting to have a first-time head coach. I know he’ll be motivated, energized and we’ve got a young group of players that are trying to establish themselves and establish a team identity.”

Related
January 14, 2022
December 21, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 13, 2020
Most Popular