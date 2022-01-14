 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Kings trainer becomes first female NHL staffer

After stepping in as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, Aisha Visram is believed to be the first female NHL staffer in a regular-season game. Visram is the head trainer for the Kings' AHL affiliate.

January 14, 2022 - 1:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

“That’s incredible. That’s great. We need more of that in our game,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

