Florida governor signs college athlete NIL compensation bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday that will give college athletes in Florida the opportunity to make money off endorsement deals.

June 12, 2020 - 4:13 PM

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during a press conference at NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk on Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020. Photo by Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals.

The law won’t go into effect until July 2021. By then, both the NCAA and Congress could have rules or legislation in place to lift restrictions on college athletes being paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass an NIL law targeting current NCAA rules that restrict college athlete compensation.

