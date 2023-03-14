 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
‘Fosbury Flop’ high jumper Dick Fosbury passes away at 76

Dick Fosbury changed the way the high jump is done today and even got coined the term "Fosbury Flop" for his Olympic gold medal high jump. Fosbury passed away Sunday at the age of 76.

By

Sports

March 14, 2023 - 3:14 PM

American high jumper Dick Fosbury clears the bar and sets an Olympic record of 7 - 4 1/4, Mexico City, Mexico, late October 1968. His technique, known as the Fossbury Flop, became the standard for high jumpers. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)

Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” has died. He was 76.

Fosbury died Sunday after a recurrence with lymphoma, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte.

Before Fosbury, many high jumpers cleared their heights by running parallel to the bar, then using a straddle kick to leap over before landing with their faces pointed downward. At the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Fosbury took off at an angle, leaped backward, bent himself into a “J” shape to catapult his 6-foot-4 frame over the bar, then crashed headfirst into the landing pit.

