 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Free agent frenzy part II?

With the three-month-long MLB lockout now in the rear view mirror, the remaining unsigned free agents must find homes as training camps open this weekend. Here are some prominent names who have yet to sign.

March 11, 2022 - 2:25 PM

The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) is tagged out by Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera at third base as Correa attempted to advance in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images/TNS)

It’s been three months since Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Max Scherzer found new homes amid an unprecedented free agent spending spree.

Three long months of nothing, at least for fans used to filling their winters with updates off the hot stove.

That’s about to change, and fast. Players voted Thursday to halt the sport’s lockout and agree to terms with Major League Baseball on a new collective bargaining agreement. That ended a 99-day work stoppage and an accompanying roster freeze that left Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman among the 138 big league free agents in limbo.

