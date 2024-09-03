Free falling Royals lose again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gavin Williams pitched seven sharp innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Monday.

Lane Thomas and Josh Naylor each hit two-run homers for AL Central-leading Cleveland, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Williams (3-7) allowed one run and one hit in an encouraging September performance after he went 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA in five starts last month.

“Filling up the zone,” Williams said. “Talking with (catcher) Bo (Naylor) and having a better plan. Just seeing the way they took different pitches.”

The right-hander walked two while throwing 46 pitches in the first two innings. But he settled down from there, retiring his final 16 batters.

“The first couple of innings he was fighting himself,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “Made an adjustment. To go seven was much needed, for him, for us, and everything.”

The Guardians began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead over Minnesota and Kansas City in the division.

The Royals played without manager Matt Quatraro, who missed the game because of a personal matter. Bench coach Paul Hoover ran the team in Quatraro’s absence.

Kansas City finished with two hits in its season-high sixth consecutive loss.

“The ball’s not bouncing our way,” Royals infielder Michael Massey said. “We’ve gone through streaks where the ball hits on the right side of the chalk line and streaks where it hits the wrong side. We’re just on the wrong side right now.”

Thomas’ ninth homer of the season lifted Cleveland to a 2-1 lead in the fifth. It was Thomas’ first homer since he was acquired in a July 29 trade with Washington.

“All you want to do is contribute,” Thomas said. “It was nice to give Gavin a little support there.”

José Ramírez led off the sixth with an infield single off Kris Bubic. Josh Naylor followed with his 29th homer, a 420-foot drive to center on a 1-0 fastball.

In his last five games, Naylor has eight RBIs and 11 hits, three for extra bases.

Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his 41st save. He has converted 28 consecutive save chances.