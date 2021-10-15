Free softball clinics Sunday

A group of volunteers offers free softball instruction each Sunday afternoon at the Allen Community College activities building.

Keith Gurwell, who’s helped scores of young softball players hone their skills on the diamond, offers the clinic free of charge to any youngsters ages 8-18, with instruction ranging from the fundamental basics to more advanced training practices.

The clinics will run from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through the fall, with several area volunteers helping run the classes.