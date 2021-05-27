French Open 2021: Do tennis greats Federer and Williams still have what it takes?

Roger Federer himself put it quite simply recently: “How can I think of winning the French Open?”

After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday.

Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.