French Open AI helps athletes on social media

PARIS (AP) — Frances Tiafoe says he receives death threats via social media after he loses professional tennis matches. Jessica Pegula says the same. So does Donna Vekic — directed at both her and her family.

“Everybody gets them after a loss,” said Tiafoe, a 25-year-old from Maryland who was a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open and reached the French Open’s third round with a victory Thursday. “It’s just how society is today. I know how that affects people’s mental health. That’s very real.”

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion at Flushing Meadows and 2018 runner-up at Roland Garros, says she often deals with racist messages directed at her online, and said some prompted the FBI to investigate.