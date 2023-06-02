 | Fri, Jun 02, 2023
French Open AI helps athletes on social media

The group that runs the French Open tennis tournament has hired an artificial intelligence company to monitor players' social media accounts in a bid to try to protect athletes from cyberbullying. 

FILE - Sloane Stephens of the U.S. plays a shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 29, 2023. The group that runs the French Open tennis tournament has hired an artificial intelligence company to monitor players' social media accounts in a bid to try to protect athletes from cyberbullying. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

PARIS (AP) — Frances Tiafoe says he receives death threats via social media after he loses professional tennis matches. Jessica Pegula says the same. So does Donna Vekic — directed at both her and her family.

“Everybody gets them after a loss,” said Tiafoe, a 25-year-old from Maryland who was a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open and reached the French Open’s third round with a victory Thursday. “It’s just how society is today. I know how that affects people’s mental health. That’s very real.”

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion at Flushing Meadows and 2018 runner-up at Roland Garros, says she often deals with racist messages directed at her online, and said some prompted the FBI to investigate.

