 | Tue, May 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

French Open No. 2 seed Medvedev falls; Americans advance

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday. Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul advanced for the men. For the U.S. women, Emma Navarro, Claire Liu, Lauren Davis and Coco Gauff all won their matches.

By

Sports

May 30, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, left, reacts after losing against Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild, right, during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS (AP) — Daniil Medvedev was seeded No. 2 at the French Open. Coming off a clay-court title a little more than a week ago, too. Plus, he already owns one Grand Slam trophy and was a finalist three other times.

And his opponent Tuesday in the first round at Roland Garros? Well, Thiago Seybolt Wild, a 23-year-old from Brazil, is ranked just 172nd and was playing only his second match in the main draw of any major tournament. He needed to win three matches in qualifying rounds last week just to make it into the men’s bracket — something he’d failed to do on eight previous attempts at Slams.

Sometimes, the numbers just don’t matter. Nor does past experience. The winner of a tennis match tends to be whoever was better that day, no matter how surprising that might be.

Related
January 28, 2022
January 26, 2022
January 18, 2022
January 13, 2022
Most Popular