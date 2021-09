FRONTENAC — As if facing perhaps the most talented team on their schedule wasn’t enough of a challenge, Iola HIgh’s Mustangs had to travel to Frontenac short-handed Friday.

Iola was without the services of starting running back Trent Jones and key receiver Karson Sigg due to injury.

Sure enough, Frontenac did what a team ranked fourth in Class 3A should do — took control early and never let up.