Gabbert to get first start since 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the weeks before the 2011 NFL draft, then-Mizzou quarterback Blaine Gabbert was on the cover of Sports Illustrated along with fellow prospects Cam Newton and Jake Locker.

The night before the draft to be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, he was one of five draft candidates to be invited to dinner at the Waldorf Astoria with the President of the United States. Never mind that there were another 150 people there and the closest he got to President Barack Obama was 10 feet away.

It was the stuff dreams are made of, really. But the intense spotlight, which also included months of being probed and dissected by the NFL, also came with something heavy.