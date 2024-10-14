Getting to know your Red Devil hoops teams

G&W Foods of Iola teamed up with Allen Community College basketball Saturday to sponsor a Media Day at the store. Coaches and athletes from the men’s and women’s teams met area residents, spoke with Ad Astra Radio, and helped youngsters practice their skills on a portable basketball hoop.

Dan Giles, store manager for G&W Foods of Iola, speaks with Leslie Crane, head women’s basketball coach at Allen. Photo by Tim Stauffer Allen men’s head basketball coach Patrick Nee, left, and Dirk Johnson, an Oklahoma City sophomore, talk with Ad Astra Radio on Saturday. Nee is entering his second season at ACC. Photo by Tim Stauffer Alston Nelson, right, and Franklin Kerr, sophomores at Iola High School and members of the school’s Underhogs barbecue team, cook up lunch for the crowd. Photo by Tim Stauffer Imadeddine Chraibi, left, a redshirt sophomore from Morocco, talks with Stan Grigsby and his wife, Donna, during Saturday’s Allen Community College Media Day event at G&W Foods in Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register 4 photos

Dan Giles, Iola store manager, was pleased with the turnout. “This helps get Allen athletes front and center in our community. That’s what today was all about: helping make the community college a more integrated part of our community. Some people would never come to an event like this on campus. This way, they can meet the athletes who represent us and our local college.”

The Iola High School’s Underhogs barbecue team provided free hot dogs, and a variety of vendors promoted their wares inside the store. Both teams are already gearing up for action. The women will play a scrimmage on Oct. 20 in Lawrence and kick off their season on Nov. 1 against Kansas Wesleyan at the Cowley Classic in Arkansas City. The men will face Friends University’s JV team on Nov. 1 at home.