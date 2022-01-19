 | Wed, Jan 19, 2022
Girls lose tough test

Iola's girls lost to St. Paul in the first round of the Yates Center Mid-Season Classic. Ila will play again Thursday against Yates Center at 6:30

January 19, 2022

Iola's Josie Plumlee drives against St. Paul Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Mid-Season Classic didn’t start the way the Iola High School girls had hoped. The Mustangs fell 49-25 to St. Paul.

The Mustangs got off to a sluggish start and soon found themselves down 6-0 before Iola could score their first points.

Iola was outrebounded and allowed St. Paul too many second-chance shots. Iola’s defense improved toward the end of the first, but the offense remained stagnant. None of Iola’s normal contributors could get the ball rolling early. St. Paul executed their defensive assignments almost perfectly all night.

