Girls lose tough test

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Mid-Season Classic didn’t start the way the Iola High School girls had hoped. The Mustangs fell 49-25 to St. Paul.

The Mustangs got off to a sluggish start and soon found themselves down 6-0 before Iola could score their first points.

Iola was outrebounded and allowed St. Paul too many second-chance shots. Iola’s defense improved toward the end of the first, but the offense remained stagnant. None of Iola’s normal contributors could get the ball rolling early. St. Paul executed their defensive assignments almost perfectly all night.