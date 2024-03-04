Going dancing: Wildcats earn first state basketball tourney bid since 2001

Marmaton Valley HIgh’s Jaedon Granere (5) goes up for a layup Saturday against Altoona-Midway Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

ST. PAUL — The magic carpet ride that is Marmaton Valley High basketball will get one more stop this season — the state basketball tournament.

The Wildcats, who started the year with a 3-8 record, capped one of the more remarkable turnarounds in school history Saturday with a 62-57 win over Altoona-Midway to secure a berth in the upcoming Class 1A-II State Tournament.

The state tourney begins Wednesday at the Barton County Community College campus in Great Bend. The Wildcats (11-11) will tackle top-seeded Dighton (22-1) at 2 p.m.