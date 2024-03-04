 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Going dancing: Wildcats earn first state basketball tourney bid since 2001

Marmaton Valley High's Wildcats will head to the state basketball tournament Wednesday after winning its first substate championship since the 2001 season. Marmaton Valley punched its ticket with a 62-57 win over Altoona-Midway.

March 4, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Marmaton Valley High head coach Cornell Walls celebrates Saturday after the Wildcats defeated Altoona-Midway in their Class 1A-II Substate Championship. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Marmaton Valley HIgh’s Jaedon Granere (5) goes up for a layup Saturday against Altoona-Midway Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

ST. PAUL — The magic carpet ride that is Marmaton Valley High basketball will get one more stop this season — the state basketball tournament.

The Wildcats, who started the year with a 3-8 record, capped one of the more remarkable turnarounds in school history Saturday with a 62-57 win over Altoona-Midway to secure a berth in the upcoming Class 1A-II State Tournament.

The state tourney begins Wednesday at the Barton County Community College campus in Great Bend. The Wildcats (11-11) will tackle top-seeded Dighton (22-1) at 2 p.m.

