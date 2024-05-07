 | Tue, May 07, 2024
Golden girls: IMS squad secures Pioneer League title

Iola Middle School's seventh-grade girls team cruised to victory in the Pioneer League Meet Monday, while the IMS eighth-grade boys took second in their division. The league meet concludes a highly productive track and field season at the middle school.

May 7, 2024 - 1:52 PM

Iola Middle School seventh-grade girls track and field athletes captured the Pioneer League Championship Monday in Wellsville. The members are, front row from left, Jayna Ivy, Kyndal Bartlett, Aaliyah Rhodes, Maycie Johnson, Kahdrien Boeken, Eliana Higginbotham and Sophia Doty; second row, Kaylee Burris, Mary Burris, Bayleigh Scheibmeir, Haidyn Desmarteau, Kinzley Fountain, Blayke Folk, Kashyn Curry, Hannah Thompson, Cam Wille and Ke’aunna Bossell-Willard. Not pictured are Macie Stokes, Breighlynn Rutherford, Kailyn Rodriguez, Makayla McCann and Liliana Jerome. Photo by Anthony Herrick / IMS

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School ended its 2024 track and field season with a bang Monday.

The Mustang athletes brought home plenty of gold — nine individual event champions — while the IMS seventh-grade girls brought home their first team trophy since at least 2000.

Headlining the charge was seventh-grader Haidyn Desmarteau, who entered four events, and won four events.

She started her day by setting a new school record in winning the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 10 inches. Desmarteau won gold in the 100-meter dash. She was anchor in the first-place 4×100-meter-relay team, alongside Kinzley Fountain, Camryn Wille and Hannah Thompson. Desmarteau ended the day by dusting the competition in the 200-meter dash.

The IMS seventh-grade girls brought home their first league championship.

Desmarteau was joined atop the medal stand with classmate Macie Stokes, who won the 800-meter run, eighth-graders Kevon Loving (long jump); Henry Kramer (shot put), Mosiah Fawson (800 meters) and the eighth-grade boys’ 4×200-meter relay team of Noah Anderson, Colton Thompson, Fawson and Reginald Davis.

As an aside, Loving also ran a blistering 55-second 400-meter dash, good for silver.

Iola’s eighth-grade boys took second as a team, while the seventh-grade boys took third and the eighth-grade girls finished seventh.

Iola’s results follow:

Pioneer League Meet

Girls

Seventh Grade

Team Scores: 1. Iola, 133; 2. Burlington, 115; 3. Santa Fe Trail, 107; 4. Prairie View, 56; 5. Osawatomie, 25; 6. Anderson Co., 11; 7. Wellsville, 7

100 meters — 1. Haidyn Desmarteau, 13.31; 3. Kinzley Fountain, 14.38; 4. Camryn Wille, 14.53; 12. Liliana Jerome, 15.76

200 meters — 2. Desmarteau, 27.90; 6. Wille, 32.04; 7. Kashyn Curry, 33.01; 9. Fountain, 33.44

400 meters — 3. Curry, 1:15.93; 7. Bayleigh Scheibmeir, 1:19.71; 9. Maycie Johnson, 1:22.61

800 meters — 1. Macie Stokes, 2:57.35; 6. Scheibmeir, 3:20.67; 8. Johnson, 3:55.13

1600 meters — 2. Blayke Folk, 6:51.80; 4. Kaylee Burris, 7:33.19; 5. Eliana Higginbotham, 8:04.62

3200 meters — 4. Higginbotham, 19:40.30

100m hurdles — 3. Scheibmeir, 20.47; 8. Folk, 22.16; 12. Jayna Ivy, 23.46

4x100m relay — 1. Iola (Fountain, Wille, Hannah Thompson, Desmarteau), 56.25

4X200m relay — 2. Iola (Fountain, Johnson, Thompson, Wille), 2:07.91

4x400m relay — 2. Iola (Folk, Thompson, Curry, Johnson), 5:15.64

Medley relay — 3. Iola (Ke’aunna Bossell-Willard, Ivy, Thompson, Curry), 2:19.44

High jump — 2. Scheibmeir, 4’2”; 3. Keanna Willard, 4’

Long jump — 1. Desmarteau, 14’10”; 6. Ivy, 11’7; 8. Folk, 11’

Discus — 5. Sophia Doty, 61’8”; 12. Aaliyah Rhodes, 54’11”; 16. Breighlynn Rutherford, 49’1”; 17. Kahdrien Boeken, 27’4”

Shot put — 5. Doty, 26’6”; 9. Rhodes, 25’8”; 12. Rutherford, 23’7”; 15. Kyndal Bartlett, 20’10.5”

Eighth Grade

Team Scores: 1. Wellsville, 161; 2. Prairie View, 1; 3. Osawatomie, 78; 4. Santa Fe Trail, 72; 5. Anderson Co., 34; 6. Burlington, 29; 7. Iola, 12

200 meters — 7. Kali Joy, 30.96; 8. Shaylee Karns, 31.15; 10. Addilyn Wacker, 32.0

400 meters — 7. Joy, 1:15.54; 8. Brecken Bycroft, 1:19.25

800 meters — 7. Sydney Ebberts, 3:51.71

1600 meters — 4. Bycroft, 6:36.4; 8. Ebberts, 9:06.91

4x100m relay — 6. Iola (Joy, Karns, Wacker, Jordyn Spillman), 59.10

Medley relay — 4. Iola (Karns, Bycroft, Spillman, Joy), 2:24.11

Long jump — 6. Spillman, 12’8”

Discus — 17. Wacker, 49’8”; 20. Ebberts, 24’

Shot put — 8. Wacker, 28’4.5”; 20. Ebberts, 18’4.5”

Boys

Seventh Grade

Team Scores: 1. Wellsville, 130; 2. Burlington, 99; 3. Iola, 64; 4 (tie). Anderson Co., 57, and Prairie View, 57; 6. Osawatomie, 52; 7. Santa Fe Trail, 25

100 meters — 2. Hunter McDaniel, 13.29; 5. Lucas Boeken, 14.03; 9. Braylon Keithly, 14.88

200 meters — 4. McDaniel, 28.35; 8. Ethan Hunt, 30.89

400 meters — 6. Cameron Findley, 1:16.83; 7. Spencer Sargent, 1:19.23

800 meters — 5. Sargent, 3:25.99

1600 meters — 2. Adam Klubek, 6:02.62

3200 meters — 2. Klubek, 13:11.71

100m hurdles — 4. Henry Kramer, 19.75

4x100m relay — 3. Iola (Keithly, McDaniel, Findley, Boeken), 56.01

4X200m relay — 3. Iola (Hunt, Kramer, Logan Thompson-Belknap, Findley), 2:12.89

4x400m relay — 5. Iola (Keithly, Findley, Thompson-Belknap, Bryson Yocham), 5:33.68

Medley relay — 6. Iola (Yocham, Harley Tidd, Hunt, Sargent), 2:39.25

Long jump — 6. McDaniel, 13’3”

Discus — 7. Kramer, 64’5”; 11. Boeken, 51’3”; 12. Thompson-Belknap, 47’8”; 13. Yocham, 42’1”

Shot put — 1. Kramer, 31’1.5”; 6. Boeken, 25’7.5”; 10. Yocham, 21’3.5”; 11. Thompson-Belknap, 21’3”

