Golden girls: IMS squad secures Pioneer League title

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School ended its 2024 track and field season with a bang Monday.

The Mustang athletes brought home plenty of gold — nine individual event champions — while the IMS seventh-grade girls brought home their first team trophy since at least 2000.

Headlining the charge was seventh-grader Haidyn Desmarteau, who entered four events, and won four events.

She started her day by setting a new school record in winning the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 10 inches. Desmarteau won gold in the 100-meter dash. She was anchor in the first-place 4×100-meter-relay team, alongside Kinzley Fountain, Camryn Wille and Hannah Thompson. Desmarteau ended the day by dusting the competition in the 200-meter dash.

The IMS seventh-grade girls brought home their first league championship.

Desmarteau was joined atop the medal stand with classmate Macie Stokes, who won the 800-meter run, eighth-graders Kevon Loving (long jump); Henry Kramer (shot put), Mosiah Fawson (800 meters) and the eighth-grade boys’ 4×200-meter relay team of Noah Anderson, Colton Thompson, Fawson and Reginald Davis.

As an aside, Loving also ran a blistering 55-second 400-meter dash, good for silver.

Iola’s eighth-grade boys took second as a team, while the seventh-grade boys took third and the eighth-grade girls finished seventh.

Iola’s results follow:

Pioneer League Meet

Girls

Seventh Grade

Team Scores: 1. Iola, 133; 2. Burlington, 115; 3. Santa Fe Trail, 107; 4. Prairie View, 56; 5. Osawatomie, 25; 6. Anderson Co., 11; 7. Wellsville, 7

100 meters — 1. Haidyn Desmarteau, 13.31; 3. Kinzley Fountain, 14.38; 4. Camryn Wille, 14.53; 12. Liliana Jerome, 15.76

200 meters — 2. Desmarteau, 27.90; 6. Wille, 32.04; 7. Kashyn Curry, 33.01; 9. Fountain, 33.44

400 meters — 3. Curry, 1:15.93; 7. Bayleigh Scheibmeir, 1:19.71; 9. Maycie Johnson, 1:22.61

800 meters — 1. Macie Stokes, 2:57.35; 6. Scheibmeir, 3:20.67; 8. Johnson, 3:55.13

1600 meters — 2. Blayke Folk, 6:51.80; 4. Kaylee Burris, 7:33.19; 5. Eliana Higginbotham, 8:04.62

3200 meters — 4. Higginbotham, 19:40.30

100m hurdles — 3. Scheibmeir, 20.47; 8. Folk, 22.16; 12. Jayna Ivy, 23.46

4x100m relay — 1. Iola (Fountain, Wille, Hannah Thompson, Desmarteau), 56.25

4X200m relay — 2. Iola (Fountain, Johnson, Thompson, Wille), 2:07.91

4x400m relay — 2. Iola (Folk, Thompson, Curry, Johnson), 5:15.64

Medley relay — 3. Iola (Ke’aunna Bossell-Willard, Ivy, Thompson, Curry), 2:19.44

High jump — 2. Scheibmeir, 4’2”; 3. Keanna Willard, 4’

Long jump — 1. Desmarteau, 14’10”; 6. Ivy, 11’7; 8. Folk, 11’

Discus — 5. Sophia Doty, 61’8”; 12. Aaliyah Rhodes, 54’11”; 16. Breighlynn Rutherford, 49’1”; 17. Kahdrien Boeken, 27’4”

Shot put — 5. Doty, 26’6”; 9. Rhodes, 25’8”; 12. Rutherford, 23’7”; 15. Kyndal Bartlett, 20’10.5”

Eighth Grade

Team Scores: 1. Wellsville, 161; 2. Prairie View, 1; 3. Osawatomie, 78; 4. Santa Fe Trail, 72; 5. Anderson Co., 34; 6. Burlington, 29; 7. Iola, 12

200 meters — 7. Kali Joy, 30.96; 8. Shaylee Karns, 31.15; 10. Addilyn Wacker, 32.0

400 meters — 7. Joy, 1:15.54; 8. Brecken Bycroft, 1:19.25

800 meters — 7. Sydney Ebberts, 3:51.71

1600 meters — 4. Bycroft, 6:36.4; 8. Ebberts, 9:06.91

4x100m relay — 6. Iola (Joy, Karns, Wacker, Jordyn Spillman), 59.10

Medley relay — 4. Iola (Karns, Bycroft, Spillman, Joy), 2:24.11

Long jump — 6. Spillman, 12’8”

Discus — 17. Wacker, 49’8”; 20. Ebberts, 24’

Shot put — 8. Wacker, 28’4.5”; 20. Ebberts, 18’4.5”

Boys

Seventh Grade

Team Scores: 1. Wellsville, 130; 2. Burlington, 99; 3. Iola, 64; 4 (tie). Anderson Co., 57, and Prairie View, 57; 6. Osawatomie, 52; 7. Santa Fe Trail, 25

100 meters — 2. Hunter McDaniel, 13.29; 5. Lucas Boeken, 14.03; 9. Braylon Keithly, 14.88

200 meters — 4. McDaniel, 28.35; 8. Ethan Hunt, 30.89

400 meters — 6. Cameron Findley, 1:16.83; 7. Spencer Sargent, 1:19.23

800 meters — 5. Sargent, 3:25.99

1600 meters — 2. Adam Klubek, 6:02.62

3200 meters — 2. Klubek, 13:11.71

100m hurdles — 4. Henry Kramer, 19.75

4x100m relay — 3. Iola (Keithly, McDaniel, Findley, Boeken), 56.01

4X200m relay — 3. Iola (Hunt, Kramer, Logan Thompson-Belknap, Findley), 2:12.89

4x400m relay — 5. Iola (Keithly, Findley, Thompson-Belknap, Bryson Yocham), 5:33.68

Medley relay — 6. Iola (Yocham, Harley Tidd, Hunt, Sargent), 2:39.25

Long jump — 6. McDaniel, 13’3”

Discus — 7. Kramer, 64’5”; 11. Boeken, 51’3”; 12. Thompson-Belknap, 47’8”; 13. Yocham, 42’1”

Shot put — 1. Kramer, 31’1.5”; 6. Boeken, 25’7.5”; 10. Yocham, 21’3.5”; 11. Thompson-Belknap, 21’3”