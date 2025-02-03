Golden girls set tone on wrestling mats once again

FREDONIA — Iola High’s Zoie Hesse capped one of the most exhilarating weeks of her high school wrestling career with more gold Saturday.

Hesse, who two nights earlier defeated the state’s top-ranked Class 5A wrestler, Izzy Renfro of Basehor-Linwood, followed that up by running roughshod over her fellow 190-point entrants at the Fredonia Invitational.

Hesse pinned all four of her opponents on the mat in the first period of their respective rounds, while also securing a medical forfeit win in her final match of the day.

BUT SHE WAS hardly the only local luminary to shine this weekend.

Humboldt’s Taevyn Baylor picked up her fourth tournament championship victory of the season by winning the 155-pound category, with first-round pins in all three of her matches.

The Lady Cubs’ Gabriela Vargas-Garcia joined Baylor atop the podium by pinning both of her opponens to win the 235-pound weight group.

On the boys’ side Humboldt’s Cole Mathes rebounded from a tough, sixth-place finish a week ago in Eureka to roll past all three of his foes on Saturday in Fredonia to win the 190-pound group.

IOLA’S Ruger Boren, at 120 pounds, took third in his category, as did Evan LaCrone at 138, while Ramon Ballin took fourth at 285 pounds. Trapper Boren (126) and Kevon Loving (144) placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Berdjonley Seance placed sixth at 165 pounds.

Humboldt’s Broc Ivy added a third-place finish at 144 pounds, while Curt Shannon and Brody Gunderman both took fourth at 126 and 165 pounds, respectively. Emmitt Carson took fifth at 150 pounds.

Of note, Iola’s Kale Pratt, who wrestles at 157 pounds, was held out of action due to a neck injury he suffered in Thursday’s duals competition

ADDILYN WACKER had another memorable day on the mats for Iola’s girls team. She won her first two matches, including a 9-3 win over Addie Martin of Erie, before dropping a 4-0 decision to Kahlyn Davis of Sedgwick to take second at 130 pounds.

Humboldt’s Victoria Melendez placed second at 100 pounds, Willow LaCrone was fourth at 155, and Braylynn Watson (170) and Savannah Koch (190) each took sixth.

THE ACTION continues fast and furious for both schools this week.

Iola’s girls will travel to Santa Fe Trail Thursday for the Pioneer League Meet before the boys head to Erie Saturday.

Humboldt’s wrestlers will be in Erie Tuesday for the Tri-Valley League Meet before heading to Silver Lake for a tournament Saturday.

Fredonia Invitational

Iola

Girls

Addilyn Wacker, second at 130 pounds

— Wacker def. Marlee Hollon, Anderson County, fall 3:27