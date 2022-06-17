 | Fri, Jun 17, 2022
Golden State back atop NBA summit

The Golden State Warriors defeated Boston, 103-90, to win the 2022 NBA title Thursday, the team's fourth championship in eight years and its seventh overall.

June 17, 2022 - 3:28 PM

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hugs Golden State Warriors' Gary Payton II as they celebrate their 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win the NBA Finals in Boston Thursday. Photo by (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP as the Warriors claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.

“We found a way to just get it done,” Curry said after the Warriors accepted the championship trophy and celebrated on the court.

