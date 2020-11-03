Menu Search Log in

Golfer earns recognition

Matt Percy earned his second weekly honor from the Heart of America Conference this season for his golfing prowess. Percy will resume play in the spring for Park University.

Sports

November 3, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Matt Percy Courtesy photo

Matt Percy, a senior golfer at Park University, secured his second Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week award for the fall 2020 season Oct. 27.

Percy, son of Iolans Mark and Trina Percy and Lynn Percy of Ottawa, won the Park University-hosted Virginia McCoy Invitational in October. Percy’s rounds of 73-73 were the lowest in both rounds.

He finished first out of 43 golfers at Tiffany Greens Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.

