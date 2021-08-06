Golfers hit links as part of Tri-Valley fundraiser

ERIE — The Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation held their annual golf tournament in June at the Horizons at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Erie. The tournament was a four-person scramble with three flights.
The A Flight’s first place team consisted of Beto Melendez, Travis McCall, Frank Coronado and Chase Butcher. Second went to Mike Hofer, Steve Klotzbach, Brad Piley and Trenton Zartman. Winning B Flight were Ken Taiclet, Shawn Orton, Bruce Faulhaber and James Works. Second went to Shane Wolverton, Dillon Wolverton, Noah Kepley and Christian Wiltse. C Flight winners were Todd Granere, Justin Defebaugh, Milton Ivy and Jeremiah Ivy. Wayne Riebel, David Hauser, Bret Hauser and Donald Hauser teamed to take second.
Christian Wiltse was honored for the longest drive; Kane Norris won a closest-to-the-pin contest.
Door prizes, some given by local businesses such as Jay Hatfield, Dalton’s Back 9, Opie’s, and Mo Gedi’s, were handed out after the tournament wrapped up. Lunch was pulled pork sandwiches and baked beans catered by the Horizons at Prairie Ridge restaurant.
Proceeds go to Tri-Valley’s effort to provide quality and affordable homes for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities in eight counties, including Allen, Woodson and Neosho. Since 2001, the Foundation has built six houses and acquired six houses and a duplex. The 13 houses accpmmodate 62 TVDS clients.
“Without the generosity of our communities, this fun event could not have been held,” state projects coordinator Tricia Campbell said in a news release.
IN A related matter, Friends of Tri-Valley announced Gary Thomas was the winner in a raffle, winning him a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Long Horn Edition pickup.
The truck was purchased from Shields Motors Company in Chanute.
Thomas’ name was drawn from nearly 1,900 entries.
The raffle raised $29,600 for TVDS.
