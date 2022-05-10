Humboldt golfers hit links at TVL meet

ERIE — Humboldt High’s golf team contended with a ferocious wind Monday at the Pioneer League Golf Tournament, hosted by Erie.

The tough conditions inflated scores across the board, while Cub golfers did their best to keep things under control.

Colton Slocum led the way for Humboldt, carding a 102 for 15th. Aiden Johnson was one stroke behind with a 103, good for 17th. William Kobold finished 20th with a 117 score. Trenton Johnson shot 125 for 24th, and Cooper Woods finished in 27th at 148.