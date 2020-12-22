Gonzaga stays on top in latest Top 25 poll

Menu Search Log in

Gonzaga continues to hold securely the top spot in the NCAA basketball Top 25. The Bulldogs capped their week with a thrashing of then-No. 3 Iowa.

December 22, 2020 - 8:36 AM

A two-week layoff did nothing to slow down Gonzaga.

The Zags strengthened their grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday, earning 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel after knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa.

No. 2 Baylor received the remaining three first-place votes and Kansas moved up two spots to No. 3. Iowa and Villanova rounded out the top five.

