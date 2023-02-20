Granere a team player in personal success

Janae Granere has had an extremely successful basketball season with her Marmaton Valley High team this year.

A junior, Granere has been a regular starter all three years of her high school career so far. This season Granere has taken on more of a leadership role along with seniors Madi Lawson and Tayven Sutton.

“It’s great. They have helped me become the leader I am today,” Granere said. “Tayven and Madi have always lifted the team up so it’s something I’m very thankful for. Playing with these people has helped me be better. They also make it more enjoyable.”