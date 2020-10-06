Green Bay improves to 4-0 after thumping Atlanta

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers needed someone to step forward when injuries left their top two wide receivers unavailable.

That made it the perfect showcase for tight end Robert Tonyan to continue his breakthrough season.

Tonyan caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes, Za’Darius Smith recorded three sacks and the Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.