Green Bay improves to 4-0 after thumping Atlanta

Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers stayed unbeaten with a 30-16 romp over Atlanta. The defeat keeps the Falcons winless on the season.

October 6, 2020 - 9:33 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers needed someone to step forward when injuries left their top two wide receivers unavailable.

That made it the perfect showcase for tight end Robert Tonyan to continue his breakthrough season.

Tonyan caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes, Za’Darius Smith recorded three sacks and the Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

