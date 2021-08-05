Green Bay’s Rodgers talks relationships

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love.

Rodgers returned to the Packers last week, reporting on time for training camp after an offseason in which he made clear he was unhappy with the organization. The three-time MVP skipped Green Bay’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, and he acknowledged he doesn’t know whether he will be back with Green Bay next season, saying he just wants to focus on this year.

Love took the majority of reps at minicamp and likely would have been the Packers’ starter this season if Rodgers hadn’t returned, a situation for which Rodgers has some sympathy. Rodgers did his part by staying in touch with his understudy.