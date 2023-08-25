 | Fri, Aug 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Gridiron dreams continue

Iolan Kanyon Beasley's football career didn't end after high school. Rather, he and Zach Buchanan of Chanute have continued their time on the gridiron with the Joplin Crusaders, a semi-pro team.

By

Sports

August 25, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Chanute's Zach Buchanan, left, and Iola's Kanyon Beasley played semi-pro football for the Joplin Crusaders this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

Kanyon Beasley of Iola and Zach Buchanan of Chanute played a key role in The Joplin Crusaders’ victory July 9 for the Central Midwest Football League semi-pro championship title.

From here the Crusaders face the Omaha Stockmen for the national title on Sept. 30 at the Minnesota Vikings stadium.

Buchanan, 32, has been playing at the semi-pro level for about eight years with one year of arena football sprinkled in while Beasley, 23, began playing semi-pro ball this year. Buchanan helped recruit Beasley after the pair met in the Iola area last year. 

Related
March 24, 2023
January 11, 2023
April 16, 2013
December 30, 2011
Most Popular