Gridiron dreams continue

Kanyon Beasley of Iola and Zach Buchanan of Chanute played a key role in The Joplin Crusaders’ victory July 9 for the Central Midwest Football League semi-pro championship title.

From here the Crusaders face the Omaha Stockmen for the national title on Sept. 30 at the Minnesota Vikings stadium.

Buchanan, 32, has been playing at the semi-pro level for about eight years with one year of arena football sprinkled in while Beasley, 23, began playing semi-pro ball this year. Buchanan helped recruit Beasley after the pair met in the Iola area last year.