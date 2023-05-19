Griner set to return to WNBA action

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner got a chance to shake off some rust last week when she played a preseason WNBA game for the first time since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges.

That’s all over now. She plays for real Friday night.

Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. The 32-year-old center scored 10 points in 17 minutes in a home exhibition loss against Los Angeles last week.