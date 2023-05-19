 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Griner set to return to WNBA action

WNBA all-star Brittney Griner is set to return to action after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for marijuana possession. Since her release in December, Griner has become an advocate for other Americans being detained abroad.

By

Sports

May 19, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury arrives to a "Bring Our Families Home" press conference at Footprint Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Phoenix. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner got a chance to shake off some rust last week when she played a preseason WNBA game for the first time since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges.

That’s all over now. She plays for real Friday night.

Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. The 32-year-old center scored 10 points in 17 minutes in a home exhibition loss against Los Angeles last week.

