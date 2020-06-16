Menu Search Log in

Gundy’s T-shirt angers star RB

Oklahoma State star running back, Chuba Hubbard, spoke out against head coach Mike Gundy on Twitter for wearing a One America News Network T-shirt.

June 16, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard threatened to boycott the school after a photo of head coach Mike Gundy surfaced that Hubbard felt was insensitive. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now.

Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.

Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

