Gundy’s T-shirt angers star RB

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now.

Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.

Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”