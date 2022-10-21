 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Halep, 2-time major champion, faces provisional drug ban

Simona Halep, a two-time tennis major champion, has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test. Halep has denied using prohibited substances.

By

Sports

October 21, 2022 - 2:22 PM

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates her win over Slovakia's Kristina Kucova during their 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament women's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Photo by (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August.

The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018.

In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.”

Related
July 6, 2022
August 17, 2020
July 12, 2019
May 29, 2018
Most Popular