Hamlin wins at Miami

Denny Hamlin stayed ahead of Chase Elliot in the closing laps to snag his third career win at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

June 15, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin found the magic at Homestead-Miami Speedway, once again.

Hamlin went to the lead for the final time with 30 laps left and held off Chase Elliott for his record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead.

Former drivers Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle are the other three-time winners. Hamlin is in the club now, after battling Elliott most of the night.

