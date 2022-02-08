 | Tue, Feb 08, 2022
HBCU’s taking center stage

The Morgan State Bears and Howard Bison will face off in the HBCU Classic on NBA All-Star weekend. It's a crucial moment for HBCU's as visibility nationally has never been higher

Sports

February 8, 2022 - 8:45 AM

Morgan State's Trevor Moore, left, shoots over Norfolk State's Jalen Hawkins, right, in the first half of a game on Feb. 14. Photo by TNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic between Howard and Morgan State will be televised nationally as part of All-Star weekend festivities as the league expands support of historically Black colleges and universities.

The Feb. 19 game will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN2 from Wolstein Center, Cleveland State’s home arena.

Along with the exposure, the schools will receive $100,000 donations from the NBA and AT&T, with the gifts intended to support Howard and Morgan State student-athletes with academic and wellness resources and more.

