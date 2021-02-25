Menu Search Log in

Heartbreak at home

Iola High's Fillies could not hold on to a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter. The 41-38 loss comes in the final week of the regular season.

By

Sports

February 25, 2021 - 9:33 AM

Iola High's McKenna Orear (2) is pursued by Osawatomie defenders Avery Dempsey (10) and Kylee Barnett (35) and Fillies teammate Andi Reynolds (2) Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

By all accounts, Wednesday’s makeup game between Iola High’s Fillies and visiting Osawatomie meant nothing in the big picture.

Both teams are locked into their upcoming substate matchups, and with the postseason just days away — it starts Saturday for Iola, with another game in between — it would be easy to put Wednesday’s contest into the file of near-misses for Iola.

But that doesn’t take away the sting.

