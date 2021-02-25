Heartbreak at home

By all accounts, Wednesday’s makeup game between Iola High’s Fillies and visiting Osawatomie meant nothing in the big picture.

Both teams are locked into their upcoming substate matchups, and with the postseason just days away — it starts Saturday for Iola, with another game in between — it would be easy to put Wednesday’s contest into the file of near-misses for Iola.

But that doesn’t take away the sting.