Heat tests stamina at southern youth baseball event

A heat wave scorching the southern United States tested the resilience and resourcefulness of competitors, officials and spectators at a major youth baseball tournament in Louisiana. Temperatures reached 105 degrees and the heat index topped out at 117 during the DYB World Series in Ruston. 

August 14, 2023 - 2:14 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — With field temperatures soaring above 150 degrees at times, 10-year-old baseball player Emmitt Anderson and his teammates from Alabama thought better of kneeling when they gathered near the mound for pregame prayers at a recent regional youth baseball tournament here.

“It was too hot on our knees,” Anderson said of the artificial surface. “We just stood up.”

High heat proved considerably harder to handle than fastballs up in the strike zone at the DYB World Series this week. Temperatures reached 105 degrees, with the heat index topping out at 117.

