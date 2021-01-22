Menu Search Log in

Her Hart is with Neosho

Lady Hart, who still has yet to play at the high school varsity level, signed a letter of intent this week to play collegiately at Neosho County Community College.

January 22, 2021 - 3:00 PM

Kady Hart, a senior at Humboldt High School, is flanked by family as she signs a letter of intent Tuesday to play softball next year at Neosho County Community College. Pictured with Hart are, seated, her younger sister, Kinley, and mother Kaylees; and standing from left, her father David and HHS head softball coach Brad Piley. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

HUMBOLDT — Kady Hart wasn’t about to let the loss of her junior year of high school softball slow her upward trajectory.

Hart earned the scholarship offer on the heels of a tryout at Neosho in November.

