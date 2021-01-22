Her Hart is with Neosho

HUMBOLDT — Kady Hart wasn’t about to let the loss of her junior year of high school softball slow her upward trajectory.
The Humboldt High senior, who still has yet to play at the high school varsity level, signed a letter of intent this week to play collegiately at Neosho County Community College.
Hart earned the scholarship offer on the heels of a tryout at Neosho in November.
