HHS girls still wrestling

SALINA — Two Humboldt girls who qualified for the state girls wrestling tournament are still alive, although they are no longer in contention for state championships.

Elizabeth Melendez got a bye in the first round, but lost in the 101-pound quarterfinals to Burlingame’s Maliyah Lopez via pin. Melendez is 3-15 this season and will drop down to the consolation bracket when wrestling begins today.

Elizabeth White was defeated in the first round by Abilene’s Lyndsey Buechman via fall. Buechman came into the tournament at 26-0.