Sure, practices started only Monday, but Iola High’s boys and girls will be ready for their first scrimmages at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the IHS gymnasium. Admission is one bottle of Gatorade or other sports drink.

The girls will travel to a basketball jamboree Dec. 2 in Frontenac; the boys go to Girard Dec. 3, while the wrestlers are at Erie Dec. 3.

Iola’s hoops season opens at home Dec. 6 against Anderson County. The wrestlers are at Caney Dec. 6 and 7.