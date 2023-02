It was an eventful night in the Tri-Valley League around the Allen County area as a pair of local teams faced off in the first round of the class 1A-I substate playoffs.

Crest

Crest High’s boys (14-7) got up early on a couple of Ryan Golden layups three minutes into regulation, 7-2. Oswego cut into the Crest lead and made it a two-point game at the end of the first but that’s the closest the Indians would get to taking the lead all night.