Hiring shows how little Jerry Jones values head coaches

Once Mike McCarthy declared he would not surrender his responsibility of calling the plays for the Dallas Cowboys, the owner was on to someone else.

That invisible but hard line drawn by McCarthy is why “Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer” became a possibility, and, ultimately, a reality.

Secure is his track record and convictions, McCarthy was not going to be told what to do. His successor has no such points of leverage, but he does have the job.

On Monday, at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and team vice president Stephen Jones introduced the 10th coach in the history of the franchise. This area has not seen a hire this uninspiring since the days of Quinn Buckner with the Dallas Mavericks, or Chris Woodward to the Texas Rangers.

“This is the best way we can go to the playoffs and win,” Jerry said on Monday at the press conference.

The offseason is where Jerry typically excels in selling hope, optimism and ambition. This offseason is the first time in decades when it feels like the fans that he so “appreciates” are not buying any of it.

This offseason demanded a bold, Bill Parcells-type of hire. Jerry didn’t enjoy that time, so he took the easier route while telling us that hiring “Schotty” is a risk that is out of his comfort zone.

If you believe any of that, there is not some bridge in San Francisco that is for sale but rather you just can’t be helped. As Jerry said of this hire, it’s not “A Hail Mary.” It’s also not bold. It’s just less expensive.

What this interview process revealed is how Jerry views a head coach has not changed that much since he ran Jimmy Johnson off in favor of Barry Switzer, in 1994. That good players make “good coaches.” That “good coaches” are overrated, and over paid.

What this interview process revealed is that the first qualification for any potential Cowboys head coach is they have to understand, and accept, that the final say about the team is not theirs.

At the press conference, Schottenheimer referenced “culture” on multiple occasions. The culture of the Dallas Cowboys is to make money gobs of money, to be relevant, cheerleaders, and, if winning happens, great.

That culture starts at the very top of the star. Hardly the head coach. All of the players, coaches and scouts, both past and present, know it, too.

Schottenheimer has no prayer of changing that pyramid. His responsibility is to succeed in spite of it. For Schottenheimer to have a prayer to succeed, his first priority will not be to convince the players to follow his direction, and wishes, but his boss.

He needs Jerry to buy in as much as he does his offensive line, tight ends and quarterback.

One tiny misnomer about the head coach of the Cowboys is that he has no influence, or control. The head coach of the Cowboys has tremendous influence, and control.