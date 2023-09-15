 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

History suggests 0-2 start for Chiefs is difficult to overcome

Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game. 

By

Sports

September 15, 2023 - 4:04 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for an open receiver in the first half against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that’s been difficult for NFL teams to overcome.

Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs (11.5%) that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two defeats last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game.

The Vikings have to buck the losing trend after another sloppy effort in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. They had four costly fumbles, including Justin Jefferson losing the ball out of bounds in the end zone. That followed up a mistake-filled 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1.

Related
January 16, 2023
January 9, 2023
February 2, 2022
January 3, 2022
Most Popular