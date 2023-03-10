 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hitting technology could help struggling lineups 

Major league hitters are working with the sport's brightest minds to close the gap on a technology-driven pitching renaissance. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is among a star-studded lineup of batters who worked on their swings with Driveline Baseball during the offseason.

By

Sports

March 10, 2023 - 3:28 PM

White Sox players Elvis Andrus, Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson wait to take batting practice before their matchup against the Mariners at Camelback Ranch on Feb. 27, 2023.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tim Anderson wanted to study his swing. After a season hampered by groin and hand injuries, the Chicago White Sox shortstop wanted to build a more fluid approach at the plate.

That work brought him to Driveline Baseball, first at the company’s main facility in Washington, and then at its outpost in Arizona.

“They showed me a lot of stuff. Just break it down all the way from ground up,” Anderson said. “Really anything that you want to see, they got it.”

Related
March 25, 2020
April 1, 2019
February 26, 2019
January 29, 2019
Most Popular