Hitting technology could help struggling lineups 

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tim Anderson wanted to study his swing. After a season hampered by groin and hand injuries, the Chicago White Sox shortstop wanted to build a more fluid approach at the plate.

That work brought him to Driveline Baseball, first at the company’s main facility in Washington, and then at its outpost in Arizona.

“They showed me a lot of stuff. Just break it down all the way from ground up,” Anderson said. “Really anything that you want to see, they got it.”