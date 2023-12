CHERRYVALE — Humboldt Middle School went 2-1 on the night Thursday, falling 42-25 to host Cherryvale in the A team game, but rolling to 41-26 in B team action and 23-13 in C team play.

Cherryvale jumped out quickly in the A team game, leading 11-2 after one quarter.

“Tonight just wasn’t our night,” Humboldt coach Jeremy Weilert said. “Cherryvale is a very good team. I am confident we will get better going forward.”