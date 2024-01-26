HMS squads hit hardwood to Caney

CANEY — Humboldt Middle School’s boys had successfully come back from a large deficit at Caney Valley Thursday, erasing an 11-point deficit by the latter portions of the third quarter when things stalled.
“We just ran out of gas and let the game get away from us,” head coach Jeremy Weilert said.
Caney Valley ended the game with a 7-0 shutout spanning the fourth quarter to pull away for a 31-21 win.
Kolton Hanson and Owen Sicka paced the Cubs with six and five points, respectively. Connor Newman and Ty Shaughney added four points each. Weston Johnson scored two.
Shaughnessy also had nine rebounds and three steals. Hanson and Newman had three assists apiece.
The Humboldt B team fell, 21-12.
Riley Lassman scored four points, while Zane Sanchez and Mason Miller had three points each. Breckin Guenther scored two. Tucker Wrestler pulled down five rebounds. Sanchez had two steals and two assists.
Lady Cubs fall
Humboldt Middle School’s Lady Cubs had the unenviable task of traveling to Caney Thursday, which meant playing the top two teams in the Tri-Valley league on back-to-back nights.
Humbodlt started quickly, forcing multiple turnovers in the opening minutes, before Caney’s size and speed took control
The Bullpups led by 22 by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 52-25 win.
“We were simply outgunned and couldn’t keep up with Caney’s pace,” Humboldt coach Eric Carlson said.
Addisyn Drake led Humboldt with 13 points, followed by Bailey Daniels with seven. Kaydence Whitworth and Jadey Ellis each scored two. Braylynn Watson hit a free throw.
Caney took control in the fourth quarter of the B team matchup to win, 26-20.
“Rebounding proved to be the difference as Caney had too many second (and third or fourth) chance points,” Carlson said. “Coach Jennings and I are very proud of the hustle and intensity they played with in the fourth quarter.”
Jadey Ellis scored 11, Brynna Ellis had five and Karis Cook and Rhyee Wilkerson both scored two.
Humboldt opens the Tri-Valley League North Tournament Monday in Eureka.
The second round will be in Humboldt Thursday, with the championship games scheduled for next Saturday.
